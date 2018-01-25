Liberia's Outgoing Justice Minister Hands Over Authority to Human Resource Director

Monrovia — Cllr. Frederick Cherue flanked by Cllrs. Wheatonia Dixon-Barnes and Harriette G. Badio officially turned over keys of the Ministry of Justice to the Human Resource Director on Wednesday, January 24.

Also present were Augustine Fayiah, Charles Karmo and Frederick Gbemie

Mr. Cherue and his deputies' decision to leave the ministry come after President George Weah announced that all Director of Human Resource should supervise all ministries and public corporations as he forms his new government.

At the ceremony Wednesday, Cllr. Cherue said they were stepping aside based on the request of President Weah.

He told the staff that the HR is no stranger asking the staff members to work with her in improving the ministry.

Cllr. Cherue and Cllr. Badio were commissioned June 30, 2016 while Cllr. Wheatonia Dixon-Barnes was appointed Aug 2, 2013 but was dismissed due to her failure to return to Liberia during the heights of Ebola.

She secretly returned to the ministry and served the same position as Deputy Minister for Administration and Public Safety after no official appointment was made by the executive mansion to replace her.

Cllr. Harriette G. Badio was appointed on April 7, 2015 as Deputy Minister for Codification along with Attorney Frederick Gbemie, Assistant Minister for Administration.

Cllr, Cherue said: "Let me say to all of you that I enjoyed working with you here and I want to thank you for the service to the nation".

Not Cherue's Farm

At his commissioning ceremony, he said his ascendency is not to preside over a farm but rather to work with people who are technocrats of the ministry.

"I told you this was not Cherue's farm and the assignment is transitory, I'm asking you that this new government coming in, young people must give their cooperation fully, don't pray that the new ministers coming will fail, because if they fail we all fail," he noted.

Cllr. Cherue urged staff to be sincere because the government is for everyone, "You are not Burkinabe's working in Liberia, and all of you are Liberians so hold this ministry like the way you held it when we were here."

He continued: "As they are coming they will have their own protocols so you will have to adjust and accept the differences."

He and the other ministers commended former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the opportunity to serve.

Cllr. Cherue said his work at the Ministry and security sector can only be counted by the public.

"We leave all the keys, the internal audit service are taking stock of all the properties."

"The comptroller has what we took out and where we left the budget."

He pleaded with staff to keep the Ministry high till the new minister come in.

Cllr. Cherue also commended Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and other security directors.

The Human Resource Director, Mynell Jah, said it was shocking that the pronouncement was made.

"It's strange and I say thanks to the President who sees us to be capable to be in this position."

She said the staff members re ready for whomever and whatever that comes at the ministry.

"We will hold on and show to them that we have learn from the past ministers and deputies."

Cllr. Charles Karmo - Deputy Minister for Codification National Public Health Institute of Liberia said he is the shortest serving minister.

He bragged that he was a consultant prior to his appointment on February 7, 2017 by the former president.

He thanked Cllr. Cherue for affording him the opportunity to grow himself urging leaders to avoid people hailing them and allow dissent opinions.

Cllr. Augustine Fayiah was firstly named in 2008 and later 2012 serving the same position as Assistant Minister for Litigation Ministry of Justice.

He commended Cllr. Cherue for the atmosphere of quietude, while hoping that the new team will find solace in consulting the technicians of the ministry.

Minister Designate Shows Up

Meanwhile, despite his suspension by the grievance and ethics committee of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Charles Gibson appeared at the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday.

It is not clear why the newly appointed Attorney General showed up at the ministry while the outgoing minister was turning over keys to the Human Resource Director.

Cllr. Gibson is amongst the first appointees named by President George Weah on the night of his inauguration.

He is currently facing suspension for which he filed a petition but has no idea when the petition will be heard for his license to be restored.

FPA couldn't establish why he appeared but a source told this paper that he went for the turning over ceremony along with Cllr. Dempster Brown.

Cllr. Brown couldn't bee reached by phone.

Speaking on behalf of the staff at the turning over ceremony Mr. Walter Skinner praised outgoing minsters for their decency they brought to the job.

He said though he doesn't know whose coming but is requesting for an appointee with integrity.

"We need to make sure integrity is embedded in the one that is coming because we as a country must hold our officials on integrity."

"The next group that is coming our hope is only build on the integrity they will bring to the job," said Skinner.