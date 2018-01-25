Liberia: From Feared Force to Friendly One

The Liberia National Police (LNP) under the authority of youthful Inspector General, Gregory Coleman, has been accelerated from a feared force to a friendly one as the entity is now seen as a place for rescue.

Prior to Coleman's administration in September 2016, the LNP appeared to be a complete private security entity where officers did their own thing with the mismanagement of logistics, including vehicles and other equipment was the order of the day.

The relationship between police officers and citizens was bad for several years although democratic policing, which include respect for human rights and dignity, accountability, among others were taught during their training at the National Police Training Academy.

But with the appointment of Coleman, who replaced Chris Massaquoi, as Inspector General of Police, the real meaning of police operations began to be seen in practice and theory.

As part of his achievements under the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf administration, Coleman for the first in the history of the LNP, established the National Elections Security Task Force (NESTF) include all security and security related institutions in Liberia to provide security coverage for the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The Police Chief also ensured the implementation of the 2015 Police Act as well as formulated a policy management board, which regulations have been proposed to the Ministry of Justice for approval.

Under Coleman, Public confidence in the Police increased from 44% to 76% based on 2017 Public Perception Surveys conducted by the Planning and Research Division of LNP and the National Movement for Transparent Elections (NAMOTE). The official website of the LNP, which was non-existent for several years, was launched on November 28, 2017 in accordance with the Public Information Act.

Additionally, Coleman's leadership worked to decrease the percentage in violent and non-violent crimes 13.2% nationwide.

Another source of improved police-community relationship is credited to the ongoing campaign code named "Say Yes to Peace and No to Violence" initiated by Coleman. The campaign is aimed at continuously raising awareness on those non-violence approaches during the 2017 elections and beyond.

"Refurbishment and upgrading at Central Headquarters (including the mounting of CCTV Cameras, a modernized cafeteria, mini gym and an upgraded conference hall), National Police Training Academy and the Construction of the Zone 6 Police Station; the Establishment and Restructuring of the LNP Fleet Management System; Development of LNP five years Strategic Plan, the LNP development framework and Manpower establishment plan; improved police visibility, public safety and accountability; enhanced public/private partnership and donors' coordination," are part of achievements of Inspector General Coleman.

Under his manpower development and human resource capacity building, 45 police officers benefited from international trainings in diverse field of Police discipline at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, France, Egypt, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire and Togo, among others.

Many Liberians, who spoke positive about the work of Coleman, said it was no mistake for President George Weah to ask the Police Chief to hold on because his leadership style has help the police to be better than before.