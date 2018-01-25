Liberia: UNDP Trains Court Bailiffs

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Liberia has trained 60 court Bailiffs in areas such as techniques in service of precepts, court safety and security, judicial ethics, confidentiality, record keeping and maintenance, leadership and behavioral patterns, among others.

The four days intensive professional training which was held in Gompa City, Nimba County, brought together Bailiffs from Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Nimba and Bong Counties

The training was the second in the series of a professional development capacity building aimed at upgrading the skills of Bailiffs especially in rural Liberia. The first training which took place early last December was conducted by the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) with funding from the UNDP/UNMIL Joint Rule of Law Programme.

These trainings are part of efforts initiated by UNDP and partners to support Liberia's judicial reform process under the Justice and Security Trust Fund (JSTF); aimed at strengthening the institutional and human resource capacity of the Judiciary.

Since the launch of the JSTF in 2010, it has made a significant impact not only in the professional capacity development of justice sector actors, but also the construction of needed infrastructures including the provision of logistical support in order to enhance effective and efficient service delivery in the justice sector.

The lead facilitator at the just ended training who is also Acting Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute, Attorney Moses Soribah said, Bailiffs are the face of the court that are responsible to serve precepts and perform procedural acts in the court with higher competency and professionalism.

Atty. Soribah pointed out that for decades Bailiffs have never received any professional training to make them effective, adding that a good number of them are functionally illiterate and incompetent to discharge the duties of a professional Court Bailiff.

The Acting Executive Director of the Judicial Institute further disclosed that Bailiffs both in rural and urban areas have been excluded from the entire judicial reform process something which must be considered highly because of the cardinal roles they play in the courts.

Atty. Soribah however, challenged and encouraged the participants to adequately and efficiently apply the knowledge acquired from the training as they return to their respective areas of assignment.

He reminded them that the workshop was in continuation of the UNDP/UNMIL Joint Rule of Law Programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of personnel under the judiciary branch of government.

It can be recalled in August 2017 with support from the Judiciary under the JSTF, another batch of 60 Magistrates who acquired professional training from the Judicial Training Institute were deployed to various magisterial courts across the country thus increasing the number of Magistrates from 6o to 120 to accelerate access to justice for disadvantaged groups and local communities.