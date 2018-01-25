Liberia: The First Youth in Governance

Ever since Liberia was established more than 100 years ago, we have never had little or no Youth Representation such as this - to head Africa's oldest republic in the world as President.

Liberian has made many meaningful historical marks for the world to remember. In the history of the world's leading sports, football, Liberia scored the most prestigious mark in less than one year; with a son of the soil becoming Africa's Best, European Best, FIFA Best and Word Best Football Player of the world: all in 1995.

The Youth, interestingly, have seemingly gotten whole of State Power in Liberia; after having failed twice in 2005 and 2011 Presidential Elections; did not get tired for their ambition for State Power.

The Youth through Ambassador George Manneh Weah, envisioned and organized a political party called: "The Congress for Democratic Change", which many political pundits termed as a "Youthful Political Party".

On October 10, 2017 Liberians prepared and strengthened themselves for the exercise of their political franchise at the polls to elect their leaders to steer the affairs of the state - Liberia.

There were twenty (20) political parties who were all registered to try their political weight for the Presidential Seat of the Country. However, when all of them went to the polls in anticipation of the lone seat, only two of the political parties were qualified to be tested for this "powerful seat".

After all was said and done, another date was set up by the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the Ruling Unity Party (UP) and the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) to go for a run-off on December 26, 2017.

Liberians became so very happy to see the CDC of George Manneh Weah becoming victorious in the run-off - thus being elected as Liberia's 24th President.

Now that the CDC has won state power for the next six years, what is anticipated of the leadership in relation to the development of the country? This is a question which is lingering on the minds of the Liberian people.

Now that the CDC Government is seated with the hope that it will work with all political parties and qualified Liberians that would contribute to the country's development for the next six years, the world is watching to see.