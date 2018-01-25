Liberia: Meningococcal Hits Lofa

The National Public Health Institution of Liberia (NPHIL) has reported that meningococcal disease has hit Foya, Lofa County.

In a press statement Wednesday, NPHIL said on January 13, 2018, Lofa County Health Team notified it of a cluster of unexplained health events including three deaths and one hospital admission from within one family in Kelimabendu, Foya District.

NPHIL said cases presented symptoms including headache, general body weakness, body pain, uncontrollable crying, among others.

The statement said the initial case was a 45-year-old male, who became sick on December 23, 2017, and died January 1, 2018.

NPHIL explained that four days later, his children started experiencing similar symptoms which led to the death of two of his children, while the others were treated and discharged.

"On January 19, 2018, Lofa County Health team notified NPHIL and the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention of a death of a 12-year-old boy which was contact of the original family source. On the evening of January 22, 2018, the National Reference Laboratory confirmed that the case was positive for the bacteria Neisseria meningistidis serogroup," the release said.

NPHIL said the cases in Lofa are similar to the ones that were reported in Sinoe County last May.

The release said meningococcal disease includes meningococcal meningitis and meningococcal bloodstream infection.

According to the release, a person can have one or both infections, as it is the current case in Lofa County.

The release explained that the incubation period is between two to four days. However, NPHIL said the disease is treatable.

NPHIL in the release said Lofa County Health team is currently leading the response with support from NPHIL, MOH, WHO and US-CDC.

The release said over 200 contacts has been identified and are receiving prophylactic treatment to prevent them from the disease.

Healthcare workers, the release said, are also receiving prophylaxis, while heightened surveillance activities are ongoing in affected communities.

NPHIL said through the active surveillance, additional four cases of the disease have been identified and hospitalized, where they are being treated.

Meanwhile, NPHIL is calling on the public to take the necessary preventive measures as were done during the Ebola crisis, so as to prevent the disease from spreading.