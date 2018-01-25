Liberia: Give Priority to Education, Health

The Last twelve years, Liberia witnessed a broken health and messy education systems under the Unity Party-led administration. The quest to strengthen these two sectors was just a lip service by the Unity Party-led administration. Education institutions and health facilities were constructed with the help of donor partners but the political will to ensure that these sectors were effective, was never seen.

Public High Schools and colleges were built but there were no trained teachers or instructional staff to teach. If there was any teacher in the classroom, he/she was either a mere high school graduate without teacher training or if he/she was trained, his/her name was not on the government's payroll. In most cases, the teachers took to the streets in demand of their monthly wages.

The Liberian Government through the Ministry of Education did not do much to ensure that public school students are not seated on the floor to acquire education. In most parts of the leeward areas and some areas in Montserrado County, public schools students still sit on the floor. Students learn in deplorable conditions while those responsible for the sector careless about go on in the various public school.

On The Other hand, private schools are not regulated in terms of having a uniform tuition fees. Owners of private education institutions hike their fees to the disadvantage of parents and guardians, while the relevant authorities sit and watch. There seems to be not regulation in the sector when it comes to how tuition and other fees should be formulated.

On The Health front, everything about this sector is just a joke. The Health sector has been practically weak until during the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease. Prior to Ebola, the entire country had just one ambulance for emergency situations. Doctors and nurses were not adequately paid to provide service to the population and some health workers complained that their names were included on the payroll which led to strike actions on many occasions.

These Problems In Liberia's education and health sectors existed due to the lack of political will of the Unity Party-led government. From time to time, national budgets during the last twelve years did not include reasonable allotments to these sectors, which had a serious impact on the people of Liberia.

We Call On the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government and President George Manneh Weah to consider very seriously the improvement of the Health and Education sectors. Compulsory and Free Primary Education was never implemented as promised by Sirleaf administration.

Education And Health are important basic social service which should not be overlooked or forgotten. It is our expectation that the new government will give priority to the education of Liberians and ensure that the health sector is vibrant again. We encourage the government and President Weah to exhibit the political will to build the Education and Health sectors of Liberia.