Liberia: Chambers 'Breaks' Legislative Protocol

It appears that the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers is still in the learning curve for his new post, evident by his breach of legislative protocol during the inauguration of President George Manneh Weah.

During the joint session of the Legislature on Monday at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, Speaker Chambers allowed Rep. Clarence Massaquoi, who at the time, has not been inducted as member of the 54th House of Representatives to participate in the session and made motion for the adjournment of the session.

Rep. Massaquoi was among seven representatives elected during the October 10 polls whose results were being challenged as a result of alleged fraud.

Though he later won the case and certified by the National Elections Commission last Friday, but he was never inducted as member of the 54th House of Representatives, thus, he should not have been allowed to participate in the session for the inauguration of President Weah.

Observers said the new House Speaker erred by allowing a non-member of that body to participate in session.

However, Speaker Chambers has apologized for his action after it was raised by River Gee County District #3 Rep. Francis Dupo during Tuesday sitting of the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Rep. Massaquoi has been affirmed as winner of Lofa County District #4 by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The electoral body wrote the House of Representatives informing it that Rep. Massaquoi was cleared and certificated as the winner.