Liberia: Weah's Life, Career

Photo: George Weah

President George Weah

Ambassador George Manneh Weah has finally been sworn in as Liberia's president but not everyone knows what he is made of as far as his professional career, early life and education is concerned.

In today's edition, President Weah, a man with a humble background is being profiled exactly three days following his inauguration on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

President Weah as a person with passion for Liberia has always been in the vanguard preaching messages of peace, reconciliation, national unity, economic growth and development.

He came to prominence from the soccer pitch where he dominated world football and soft landed at the Presidency of Liberia with overwhelming majority votes. Here is the profile of President Weah.

Weah's early life and education

George Manneh Weah was born and raised in the Clara Town, a slum of Monrovia. He is a member of the Kru ethnic group, which hailed from south-eastern Liberia's Grand Kru County, one of the poorest and underdeveloped areas of the country. His father, William T. Weah, Sr., was a mechanic while his mother, Anna Quayeweah, was a seller.

He has three brothers, William, Moses and Wolo. He was one of thirteen children largely raised by his devoutly Christian paternal grandmother, Emma Klonjlaleh Brown after his parents separated when George was still a baby. He attended middle school at Muslim Congress and high school at Wells Hairston High School in Monrovia and reportedly dropped out in his final year of studies.

He began to play soccer for the Young Survivors youth club at the age of 15 and later moved to other local football clubs, assuming starring roles for Mighty Barrolle and Invincible Eleven. Before his football career allowed him to move abroad, Weah worked for the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation as a switchboard technician.

Early career in Liberia, Cameroon and France

After playing in the Liberian domestic league at the beginning of his successful career and winning several national honors (including the Liberian First Division League), Weah's abilities were discovered by the Cameroon national team coach, Claude Le Roy, who relayed the news to Arsène Wenger.

Weah moved to Europe in 1988 when he was signed by Wenger - the manager of Monaco at the time - who flew to Africa himself prior to the signing, and whom Weah credits as an important influence on his career.

During his time with Monaco, Weah won the African Footballer of the Year for the first time in 1989; this was his first major award and he took it back home for the entire country to celebrate. Weah also won the Coupe de France in 1991, and he helped Monaco reached the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1992, scoring four goals in nine cup appearances.

Weah subsequently played for Paris Saint-Germain (1992-95), with whom he won the Coupe de France in 1993 and 1995, the French league in 1994, and the Coupe de la Ligue in 1995 during a highly prolific and successful period; he also became the top scorer of the 1994/95 UEFA Champions League, with seven goals, after reaching the semi-finals with the club, one of which was a skillful individual "wonder-goal" against Bayern Munich in the group stage, on 23 November 1994.

'During his time at the club, he also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 1992/93 UEFA Cup, and the semi-finals of the 1993/94 European Cup Winners' Cup; in total, he scored 16 goals in 25 European games. In 1994, he won the African Footballer of the Year Award for the second time in his career.

AC Milan and individual success

Weah joined Milan in 1995, with whom he immediately won the Italian league in 1996 under Fabio Capello, playing alongside Roberto Baggio and Dejan Savićević in Milan's attack, as well as Marco Simone, on occasion, and finishing the season as Milan's top goal scorer; he won the Serie A title once again in 1999. During his time with the club, he also reached the 1998 Coppa Italia final, and finished as runner-up in the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions, in 1996 and 1999.

Despite their European dominance in the early 1990s, Milan were less successful in Europe during this time, however, with their best result being a quarter-final finish in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup. In addition to his skill, athleticism and goal scoring prowess, Weah also became famous at Milan for scoring several notable goals, including his goal against Lazio in December 1995, and in particular a solo goal against Hellas Verona at the San Siro, which saw him take the ball just outside his own penalty area, and slalom his way past seven opposing players, before scoring. In total, he scored 58 goals in 147 games for Milan.

Due to his successes, goal scoring, and performances with both Paris Saint-Germain and Milan in 1995, Weah was the recipient of several individual awards: he won the Ballon d'Or, the Onze d'Or, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year, becoming the first and, currently, only native African player ever to win these awards; Weah dedicated his FIFA World Player of the Year victory to his former manager, Arsène Wenger, stating that it was thanks to him that he was able to develop into a world class player. That year, Weah also won the African Player of the Year Award for the third time in his career, and was named to the Onze de Onze by the French football magazine Onze Mondial. In 1996, Weah finished second in the FIFA World Player of the Year ranking; he was also the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award, and was voted the African Player of the Century by sport journalists from all around the world.

Time in England

Weah signed for English Premier League club Chelsea on loan from Milan on 11 January 2000, in a deal which would keep him with the West London club until the end of the 1999/2000 English season.

Weah's time in England was deemed a success, especially at Chelsea where he instantly endeared himself to their fans by scoring the winner against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on his debut, and scored further league goals against Wimbledon and Liverpool. He also scored twice in Chelsea's victorious 1999/2000 FA Cup campaign, netting crucial goals against Leicester City and Gillingham. This led to him starting in the final, which Chelsea won 1-0.

Chelsea manager at the time, Gianluca Vialli, did not make Weah's move permanent, and, on 1 August 2000, he officially left Milan, and signed for newly promoted English Premier League side Manchester City on a free transfer on a two-year contract worth £30,000 a week, declining the offer of a £1 million pay-off from Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi.

He played 11 games in all competitions for City, scoring four times, before leaving on 16 October 2000 after becoming dissatisfied with manager Joe Royle for selecting him as a substitute too frequently; he had only played the full 90 minutes in three of his 11 games for the Maine Road club. At City, he scored once in the league against Liverpool (as he did at Chelsea), and three times against Gillingham (again as he had at Chelsea), this time in the League Cup; once in the first leg and twice in the second.

Weah's later career

Following his time in England, Weah returned to France and had a spell at Marseille, where he remained until May 2001. He later played with Al-Jazira in the UAE Arabian Gulf League, where he remained until his retirement as a player in 2003, at age 37.

International career

As successful as he was at club level, Weah was not able to bring over that success to the Liberia national team. In total, Weah played 60 games for Liberia over 20 years, scoring 22 goals.

As one of the smaller nations in world football and perennial underdogs, Weah did everything he could to support the national squad: aside from being the team's star player, he also later coached the squad and even funded his national side to a large extent. Despite his efforts, he was unsuccessful in helping Liberia qualify for a single FIFA World Cup, falling just a point short in qualifying for the 2002 tournament.

However, he did help Liberia to qualify for the African Cup of Nations on two occasions: Weah represented his country in the 1996 and 2002 editions of the tournament, although Liberia failed to make it out of their group both times, suffering first-round eliminations.

Along with all-time greats in the sport such as Alfredo Di Stéfano and George Best, Weah is regarded as being among the best football players, who never got the chance to play at a World Cup.

Contributions to humanity

Weah was a devoted humanitarian for Liberia when the country suffered prolong and devastating civil war. During his playing career, he became a UN Goodwill Ambassador. At the 2004 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles, Weah won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts. As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Weah suspended his ambassadorial title while he pursued a political career.

Football and children

Weah has tried to use football as a way to bring happiness and promote education for children in Liberia. In 1998, Weah launched a CD called Lively Up Africa featuring the singer Frisbie Omo Isibor and eight other African football stars. The proceeds from this CD went to children's programs in the countries of origin of the athletes involved.

Weah was President of the Junior Professionals, a football team he founded in Monrovia in 1994. The team is now defunct. As a way to encourage young people to remain in school, the club's only requirement for membership was school attendance.

Football academies

The Diya Group chairman and Indian entrepreneur Nirav Tripathi announced a multimillion dollar partnership with George Weah in 2016 whereby global football academies would be established to help assist youth in both impoverished and emerging nations.

The motivation for the academies is cited as a shared experience between both Tripathi and Weah in how sport can transform lives in their nations of both India and Liberia, which both still suffer from severe poverty.

Political career

Following the end of the Second Liberian Civil War, Weah announced his intention to run for President of Liberia in the 2005 elections, forming the Congress for Democratic Change to back his candidacy.

Weah's eligibility to run for Presidency was also called into question as it was reported that he had become a French citizen in his footballing career at Paris St. Germain, but these complaints were rebuffed in court and Weah was allowed to proceed. Weah obtained a plurality of votes in the first round of voting on 11 October 2005, garnering 28.3% of the votes.

This qualified him to compete in a run-off election against Johnson- Sirleaf, the second placed candidate. However, he lost the run-off to Sirleaf on 8 November 2005, with 40.6% to 59.4% for Sirleaf. Weah alleged that the election had been rigged through voter intimidation and ballot tampering, and many of his supporters protested the results in the streets of Monrovia.

However, after assurances that the vote was fair, several prominent African leaders called on Weah's supporters to accept the result with grace and dignity, and Sirleaf became President. The African Union had characterized the elections as "peaceful, transparent, and fair". Weah's perceived lack of education became a campaign issue. He has been highly critical of those who say he is not fit to govern: "With all their education and experience, they have governed this nation for hundreds of years. They have never done anything for the nation." Weah then pursued a degree in business administration at DeVry University in Miami, Florida, United States.

Weah also remained active in Liberian politics, returning from the United States in 2009 to successfully campaign for the Congress for Democratic Change candidate in the Montserrado County senatorial by-election.

Some analysts saw these moves as preparation for a repeat run for the Presidency in 2011, and Weah did indeed later announce his intention to challenge Sirleaf in the 2011 elections. After a series of failed alliances with other opposition parties, the Congress for Democratic Change chose Weah as its 2011 vice presidential candidate, running with presidential candidate Winston Tubman.

In 2014, he ran for election to the Senate as a Congress for Democratic Change candidate in Montserrado County. He was overwhelmingly elected to the Liberian Senate on 20 December 2014. Weah defeated Robert Sirleaf, the son of President Sirleaf, becoming the first Liberian international athlete elected to represent a county in the Legislature. He won a landslide victory, receiving 99,226 votes, which represented 78.0% of the total votes from the 141 polling centers, while Sirleaf, his closest rival received 13,692 votes, which is nearly 11% in the election.

In April 2016, Weah announced his intention to run for President of Liberia in the 2017 elections, standing for the Coalition for Democratic Change, which includes the National Patriotic Party (NPP) of then Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor, now Vice President of Liberia, Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) of former House of Representatives Speaker, J. Alex Tyler and Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). After winning the first round of the 2017 elections with 38.4% of the votes, he and Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party went into the second round of the election.

In the second round, Weah was elected President of Liberia, winning a run-off against Vice President Joseph Boakai with 61.5% of the votes.

Personal life

Weah is married to Clar Marie Weah with three children: George Weah Jr., Tita and Timothy. George Weah Jr. is also a footballer, who was a member of A.C. Milan's youth system, and also played for several European clubs. After a trial with Chelsea in 2013, Timothy signed with Paris Saint-Germain in 2015, where he is currently base.