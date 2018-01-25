Namibia: Banks Come Together to Support Underprivileged Learners

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has embarked on a nationwide collection campaign which will result in bank employees taking to the streets on 22 February 2018 in Windhoek and shaking tins in support of underprivileged learners in need of stationery and school gear.

Baronice Hans, Chairperson of BAN said education has been highlighted as one of the most important investment they can make in nation building and BAN is proud to be able to step in and support selected schools. "By joining hands with 'Writers of Hope' BAN aims to collect as much stationery as possible, raise additional funds and through different activities and donations, help make a difference and play our part in building our future," said Hans.

Donations can consist of used or new stationery items such as rulers, pencils, pencil sharpeners, pens, exam pads, printing paper, clean exercise books, files, school shoes or any other school items. Collection points for stationery donation from the public will be set up at all participating branches countrywide as from today, which gives the collection campaign a head start of a month before the final Shake-A-Tin drive on the last day of the campaign.

Established in 1997 BAN comprised of the major banking institutions in Namibia namely Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, Nedbank, First National Bank, Letshego Bank and Bank Bic. To pledge your support or donate visit any BAN member branch.