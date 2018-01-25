A 25-year-old man from Gutu appeared in court for allegedly waylaying a Grade 5 girl on her way from school and raping her.

The man (who cannot be named to conceal the identity of the juvenile) of Chartsworth resettlement area under Chief Serima has since appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe facing rape charges. He was not asked to plead by Mr Mugabe who remanded him in custody to February 2 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Mapope told the court that on October 12, 2017 at around 1400 hours the juvenile was walking home alone from school along a footpath in a bushy area near Zororo Business Centre. The accused appeared from the blind side and pounced on her.

He allegedly grabbed her right hand and started pulling her into a thicket where he threatened her with unspecified action if she screamed. The accused then tripped the juvenile and raped her while covering her face with her school jersey.