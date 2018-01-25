25 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gutu Man in Court for Raping Girl (5)

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martha Leboho

A 25-year-old man from Gutu appeared in court for allegedly waylaying a Grade 5 girl on her way from school and raping her.

The man (who cannot be named to conceal the identity of the juvenile) of Chartsworth resettlement area under Chief Serima has since appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe facing rape charges. He was not asked to plead by Mr Mugabe who remanded him in custody to February 2 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Mapope told the court that on October 12, 2017 at around 1400 hours the juvenile was walking home alone from school along a footpath in a bushy area near Zororo Business Centre. The accused appeared from the blind side and pounced on her.

He allegedly grabbed her right hand and started pulling her into a thicket where he threatened her with unspecified action if she screamed. The accused then tripped the juvenile and raped her while covering her face with her school jersey.

Zimbabwe

Commercial Court to Open This Year - Chief Justice Malaba

The Judicial Services Commission is finalising administrative mechanisms to ensure that the long-awaited Commercial… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.