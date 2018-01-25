Nigeria: Lagos Assembly, Stakeholders Differ On Proposed Re-Establishment of Tescom Bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly has stated that the re-introduction of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) would validate the creation of six educational districts in the state.

The bill would provide for the establishment of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission Board consisting of five full-time members who will be appointed by the Governor.

Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, explained that the bill would repeal the Lagos State Post-Primary Teaching Service Law 2015.

Section 10 of the bill spelt out the functions of the commission to include: Maintenance of comprehensive, up-to-date personal records for the teaching service, ensure staff welfare and training, supervision of the activities of the six (6) Education Districts established within the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) among others.

Also, section 11 of the bill highlighted the powers of the commission to include: employment of all categories of teaching and non-teaching staff for placement in all Education Districts and subjected to the approval of the Governor.

However, stakeholders who took turns to comment on the bill expressed reservations on the composition of the boards and the creation of Teachers Registration Unit (TRU) among others.

In her contribution, Mrs. Oyefunke Adepoju, the first vice president of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) called for representation of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and ANCOPSS on the board.

Also, Lagos State Chairman of NUT, Mr. Segun Raheem, said the five-member board of the commission was inadequate to cater for the large population of members.

Raheem also cautioned against plans to make Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries (TG/PS) of the six Education Districts subservient to their counterparts in the commission and Ministry of Education.

On the establishment of the TRU, the union leader said this was not necessary, as Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) is already on course.

"If we want to put things right, the TGs/PS for the education districts should be appointed from the serving principals in the state rather than choosing officers from the ministry," he said..