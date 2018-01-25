25 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: FMC Umuahia Concludes Second Batch of Kidney Transplantation Today

By Gordi Udeajah

Umuahia — The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia Abia state has said it is set to conclude the second batch of kidney transplantation on two persons today, January 25, 2018.

Recall that its first batch of transplantation on two men was successfully performed on December 7 and 8, 2017. Both the two male kidney donors and their recipients have been certified by the hospital to be doing very well.

After the first transplantation in December 2017, the FMC Medical Director, Dr Abali Chukwu, told reporters that the hospital would in 2018 ( this year ) be performing 20 kidney transplantations every six months.

In this scheduled second batch of transplantation on two males , who are already in the hospital, one of the kidney donors is said to be a female.

A press release from the FMC sent to The Guardian and signed by Dr. Orieji Uka for the FMC Medical Director noted: "This FMC kidney transplantation breakthrough ensures that patients with chronic kidney disease do not have to travel overseas at the extra exorbitant costs to obtain medical attention especially for cases that could be handled at a much earlier stage upon diagnosis."

According to the press release, "the above feat calls for support from philanthropists, patriotic individuals and organizations from within and outside the country particularly Abia and other states in the south east and south south. The FMC Umuahia is ever determined in pursuing excellence in the provision of quality health care to the populace."

