Windhoek — One of Namibia's boxing greats and former WBA world champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses was yesterday honoured with a 14-carat specially-designed gold ring as a token of appreciation and recognition of Moses' achievements and contribution to the overall growth of local boxing.

The tailor-made shiny piece of jewellery was handed over to Moses by promoter Nestor Tobias of the Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy and the academy's principal sponsor MTC's Tim Ekandjo during a brief press conference held in the capital yesterday.

Moses is scheduled to face Mexican opponent Raymundo 'Sugar' Beltran for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) world lightweight championship belt in Nevada, USA on February 16.

Hence the donation of an exclusively designed gold ring to Hitman, with both Tobias and Ekandjo indicating that they hope the token will equally serve as a morale booster ahead of the Namibian boxer's mega fight in the States. The ring has special symbols such as boxing gloves and other features.

Tobias said: "Paulus Moses was amongst one of the first boxers signed by the then Nestor Sunshine Promotions. I can tell you that he is without a doubt one of Namibia's most successful boxers of all time. He is one of the most disciplined boxers, most dedicated to the craft of boxing, and our first world champion under the academy, which became our breakthrough on the international boxing scene.

"We started the academy in 2000 with three boxers namely Rambo Anhindi, Siegfried Kaperu and Leonard Phillipus. I was on the radio once talking boxing and this young man (Hitman) so happened to listen to the radio that day in the year 2000 and he called me to ask where he could find me, the rest is history as they say. He is hardworking and disciplined, a role model to the youth and a very grateful and humble person. Today we are honoured to honour his achievements proudly and celebrate all those who followed in his footsteps,".

On his part, Ekandjo also spoke highly of Moses. "Firstly let me thank the academy for this very noble gesture. We all know that the Hall of Shame in Namibia is crowded and the Hall of Fame and Appreciation is almost non-existent. What you are doing today is commendable, showing appreciation to an outstanding individual, an outstanding sportsman and a role model to many who has built a successful life through boxing. Every time you put on this gold ring that we are giving you today, it must remind you that you are a legend, the best of the best, a true ambassador of Namibian sports, and that as Namibia we are proud of you,".

Receiving the 14-carat gold ring, Moses said: "I am extremely grateful for this honour. Since I joined this academy I knew I made the right decision and always felt at home. I would like to thank our sponsor MTC, previous sponsors NamPower who also played a part in my career, importantly the fans who came out in their numbers at all my fights to support and cheer me on.

Also, let me thank Nestor Tobias who has been a brother and a friend and my promoter forever. This honour is not just for me, but I want to share it with the young boxers following in my footsteps, I want to encourage them to be better than me, remain focused and disciplined. I also want to thank my God for blessing me with this big world title fight and I can only say thank you".