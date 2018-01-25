Cameroon-Swiss - Plurilingualism Experiences Shared

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on January 24, 2018 had talks with the Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism, Nicoletta Mariolini.

The content and modalities of cooperation between Cameroon's National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism and the Plurilingualism institution of the Confederation of Switzerland will be disclosed this January 25, 2018 evening during a press conference in Yaounde.

The Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism, Nicoletta Mariolini made the revelation after talks with Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang at the Star Building in Yaounde on January 24, 2018. Nicoletta Mariolini ends her working visit to Cameroon today.

Talking about her mission in Cameroon to the press, she said they had positive discussions and warm reception. She further said that her country and Cameroon have common and divergent points.

With regard to what makes the two countries different, she talked of the institutional framework as Switzerland has a federal system while Cameroon has a unitary decentralised system.

As to what links the two countries, she said, "our common point is unity in diversity and we work to promote our official languages to ensure that language laws should be effective to everyone and minorities have equal opportunities."

Madam Nicoletta Mariolini was accompanied to the Prime Minister's Office among others by the Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon, Pietro Lazzeri. The talks lasted for more than one hour.