Harare has secured $10 million for the construction of bus termini and associated infrastructure to decongest the Central Business District and to address the vendor menace. The city has already identified three locations suitable for the construction of bus termini although it will have to wait for the outcome of a court case to start construction on one of the sites.

Plans show that Seke Dieppe Road Bus termini will cater for Mutare and Mutoko bound buses, Rhodesville Bus terminus replace the existing Fourth Street and Charge Office termini while Golden Quarry will be for Bulawayo bound buses. Environment Management Committee chairperson councillor Herbert Gomba today confirmed the development saying the funds were part of the city's $30 million bank facility for capital projects.

"We have secured $10 million to build three bus termini in order to decongest the CBD and construct infrastructure for our vendors. The combination of the two will help to bring customers to the vendors and provide safekeeping facilities for them," he said.