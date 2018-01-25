Cameroon: New Year Wishes 2018 - the Turn of Mincom Tomorrow

Below is a press release from the Ministry of Communication.
The Minister of Communication informs the entire communication family that the 2018 New Year Wishes official ceremony will take place this Friday 26 January as from 1.00 pm at the main entrance of his ministry.
Presidents of professional communication organizations, publishers of private print and audiovisual media organizations, foreign media correspondents accredited to Cameroon, managers of advertising companies, managers of cablodistribution companies, audiovisual production managers, are cordially invited to this ceremony.