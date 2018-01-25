25 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'Sugu', Co-Accused Reject Magistrate

By Godfrey Kahango

Dar es Salaam — The Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi - who is popularly known as Sugu - (Chadema) and the opposition party's secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, have rejected the Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite, from presiding over their case.

The two are charged with delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli - an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

So far, the prosecution side has completed its evidence against the two and Mr Sugu and Mr Masonga are expected to start defending themselves today.

But earlier in the morning, the two said they do not trust that Mr Mteite will deliver a fair judgment.

