Tanzania: Sugu Case - Defence Lawyers Resign As Magistrate Remains Adamant

Mbeya — Lawyers, representing the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition Chadema, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi, have resigned from the case after a Senior Resident Magistrate for Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite, dropped a plea to have him step aside from presiding over the case.

Mr Mbilinyi - commonly known as Sugu - along with the political party's secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, are charged with delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli - an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

So far, the prosecution side has completed its evidence against the two but Mr 'Sugu' and Mr Masonga said in the morning they had no trust that Mr Mteite would deliver a fair judgment, advancing three reasons for against him.

But after one hour of contemplating the pleas against him by the accused, Mr Mteite said he would continue handling the case, prompting resignations from defense lawyers.

The resigned lawyers include Mr Boniface Mwabukusi, Hekima Mwasipu and Sabina Yongo.