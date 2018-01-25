25 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sugu Case - Defence Lawyers Resign As Magistrate Remains Adamant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Kahango

Mbeya — Lawyers, representing the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition Chadema, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi, have resigned from the case after a Senior Resident Magistrate for Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite, dropped a plea to have him step aside from presiding over the case.

Mr Mbilinyi - commonly known as Sugu - along with the political party's secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, are charged with delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli - an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

So far, the prosecution side has completed its evidence against the two but Mr 'Sugu' and Mr Masonga said in the morning they had no trust that Mr Mteite would deliver a fair judgment, advancing three reasons for against him.

But after one hour of contemplating the pleas against him by the accused, Mr Mteite said he would continue handling the case, prompting resignations from defense lawyers.

The resigned lawyers include Mr Boniface Mwabukusi, Hekima Mwasipu and Sabina Yongo.

Tanzania

Bodaboda Rider Rapes, Murders, Cuts Off Katavi Girl's Private Parts

TWO dreadful deaths, befitting a movie script, have gripped Rukwa and Katavi regions, leaving residents shell-shocked. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.