Gambian President Urges His Technocrats to Learn From China

President Adama Barrow

Banjul — The Gambian leader Adama Barrow on Tuesday urged his technocrats to work hard and learn from China in order to register a rapid socio-economic and infrastructural development for the west African country.

"We can learn from China, by opening up. They have been able to advance in less than four decades, much less a small country like ours. Our size, location, sea and land give us advantage. We have to take the advantage, it is now or never," he said at a State House meeting with public servants.

He emphasized that "business can't be as usual. If business is as usual, then the purpose of the New Gambia would be defeated."

The president advised officials to be fearless, courageous, and have faith and determination to succeed as a nation.

Barrow has repeatedly made reference to China on rapid economic growth, especially after his visit to Beijing in December.

