Libya: UN Chief Condemns Double Bombing in Libyan City of Benghazi

Condemning the double bombing in the Libyan city of Benghazi, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored that there can be no military solution to the crisis plaguing the country.

According to reports, more than 20 people, including civilians and children were killed in the attack in the city's Al-Salmani district and many others wounded.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres also expressed concerns over reports of summary executions being carried out in Benghazi in retaliation for the attack.

"The perpetrators of the attack in Al-Salmani, and of any criminal acts carried out in retaliation, must be brought to justice," added the statement.

In the statement, the Secretary-General also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured swift recovery.