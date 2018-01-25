Egypt: Shoukry Receives Phone Call From U.S. Secretary of State

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid said Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a phone call from the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday 24/1/2018, in which they discussed the various aspects of bilateral relations and the course of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in light of the recent visit of the US Vice President to Cairo. The two sides outlined the importance of providing all elements of support for the special strategic relationship between the two countries, so as to achieve their common interests, expressing their aspiration to meeting soon to continue their coordination and consultation.

Abu Zeid added that the two officials also examined the latest developments in the region, mainly the developments of the situation on the Syrian scene, while underscoring the importance of coordinating efforts aimed at supporting finding a political solution satisfactory for all parties to the crisis. In this regard, Shoukry stressed the need to endorse the aspirations of the Syrian people, to protect its national cohesion, and to preserve its institutions. Further, he asserted Egypt's support for all efforts aimed at defusing the crisis in Syria, especially the ongoing path of the Geneva talks under the auspices of the United Nations, which will convene its upcoming meeting in Vienna on January 25-26.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman revealed that Minister Shoukry tackled during the call the ongoing military operations in Northern Syria by the Turkish forces, highlighting the importance of respecting the sovereignty of Syria in order not to expose the Syrian people and its capabilities to further killing and destruction, as he explained that the continuation of such operations pose a serious threat to the prospects for a political solution to the crisis and undermine counter-terrorism efforts in Syria.

For his part, Tillerson stressed Washington's keenness to continue coordination and consultation with Egypt in order to reach a political solution for the Syrian crisis and to put an end to the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people.