Nigeria: Assembly Passes Nasarawa State N125.4 Billion Budget

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the state's 2018 appropriation bill of N125.4 billion.

The Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage during plenary following the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North).

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the budget had been jerked up from the N122.8 billion proposal submitted by Gov. Umaru Al-Makura to N125.4 billion, indicating an increase of N2.6billion.

"The upward review was to take care of some vital areas of the 2018 budget to enable the state government provide the much needed dividend of democracy to the electorate.

"The total amount approved is N125.4 billion, comprising N45.96 billion recurrent expenditure and N72.8 billion capital expenditure for the 2018 fiscal year.

"This is to enable the executive to initiate projects and policies that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state," he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged the executive to ensure proper implementation of the budget and prompt release of funds to various ministries and agencies for speedy development of the state.

He noted with satisfaction the overall performance of 2017 budget, which was about 52 per cent for recurrent and 62 per cent for capital expenditure.

The speaker urged the state government to intensify efforts to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state to increase its revenue base.

Balarabe-Abdullahi therefore, directed the clerk to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor's assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Gov. Tanko Al-Makura had on Nov. 29, 2017, presented the budget proposal to the assembly for approval

