Nigeria: Missing CHAN Hurts - Onuwa

MFM FC midfielder Chukwuka Onuwa on Thursday said that though missing out in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Eagles team hurt him, it had spurred him to add more flair to his game.

Onuwa made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the Match Day 4 fixtures between MFM FC and FC IfeanyiUbah at Agege Stadium.

Onuwa who was used as a substitute in the game put up a stellar performance with his usual nutmeg of his opponent who dares come his way.

The clever midfielder also played a pivotal role in his team last season's success which earned them a continental ticket by the virtue of coming second on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) log.

He was, however, omitted from the Salisu Yusuf's final list for the ongoing CHAN competition in Morocco.

Onuwa said that his dream was to don the colours of the national team one day, adding that missing out in the final contingent to Morocco hurts, but also encourages him to do more.

"Missing out in the CHAN list hurts but I am encouraged to do more and add value to my game this season. It has only encouraged me to lift my game.

"I am more positive because I will be playing in the continent and that will give me more exposure and confidence.

"My team MFM is a team to watch out for in the continent though we are not there yet in terms of preparation but we will get better.

"I am also missing the link of Stephen Odey because the chain has been broken for now, but I am hopeful that I will also blend with other players to create the needed goals," he said.

NAN reports that MFM FC defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 on the Match Day 4 fixtures at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium.

NAN