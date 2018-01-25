Egypt: FM - January 25th Revolution Belongs Solely to Egyptian People

In response to the statement released by US Senator John McCain on Wednesday 24/1/2018 on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 25th Revolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed absolute rejection of the statement, in both form and substance, as it included unfounded accusations, fallacies, and misinformation about the situation in Egypt and its political trajectory. The Foreign Ministry asserted that the January Revolution belongs solely to the Egyptian people who need not be reminded of it. The Revolution is of great historical value as recognized by the Constitution. Millions of Egyptians took to the streets on June 30, 2013 in defence of its values and principles.

The Foreign Ministry considered, in its statement released on Wednesday evening, what Sen. McCain's has stated as nothing more than another attempt to undermine the Egyptians' celebrations of the January Revolution through reiterating flimsy claims previously refuted with evidence and proofs. The Ministry added that it is unfortunate to ignore the important steps Egypt has taken in upholding the values of democracy and human rights within the rule of law, as well as its economic and social achievements on the path of comprehensive development and economic reform. This is in addition to enabling women and youth in an unprecedented historical developments.

The Foreign Ministry, further, asserted that the absence of any indication from McCain's statement of the mounting challenges currently facing the Egyptian society, constitutes a lack of appreciation for the Egyptian people. This also reflects a disregard for their fierce confrontation against villainous terrorism, which claimed the lives of a huge number of innocent citizens and members of the army and police, as terrorism aims to endanger the Egyptian people's security and stability, undermine the dividends of their two revolutions and threaten the national fabric.