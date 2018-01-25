25 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Military Production Min., Russian Amb. Discuss Boosting Bilateral Coop.

Military Production Minister Mohammed Saeed el Assar discussed in a meeting on Thursday 25/1/2018 with Russian Ambassador in Cairo Sergei Kerbachenko ways of boosting bilateral cooperation between the two countries' military production companies.

The military production ministry seeks to make good use of the technological, technical and human capabilities of its companies through sharing experiences with friendly countries and benefiting from advanced technology in those states, including Russia, el Assar said.

For his part, Kerbachenko asserted that his country is keen on fostering cooperation with Egypt in the different manufacturing areas by creating new partnerships between Russian companies and the military production companies, especially as regards manufacturing railway carriages.

Also, the Russian diplomat lauded the enormous capabilities enjoyed by the Egyptian military production companies, which in turn will encourage Russian companies to cement cooperation and exchange experiences with them.

