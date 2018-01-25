Nigeria: Musa Backs CHAN Eagles to Bring Home Trophy

Super Eagles and Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender Muhammad Musa has expressed support for Nigeria at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Morocco, calling on the players to bring the trophy home.

In a chat with Daily Trust, the former Golden Eaglets skipper noted that he's closely following the team's exploits and is confident that they have what it takes to handle any opposition especially now that they've advance to the latter stages.

"I'm supporting Nigeria to bring back the trophy, I know it's not going to be easy because every team there want to win but we have the players and coaches needed to achieve our aim." Musa said.

Meanwhile, Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf said the team passed a big test of character by coming from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea in their last group C game of the competition.

The Eagles booked their place in the quarter-final and must now beat Angola on Sunday to advance to the semifinal.