Egypt's Nour el Sherbini, World's No 1 squash champion, reached the finals of the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, currently taking place in New York.

Sherbini defeated World No 4 Laura Massaro of England in a 46-minute affair, which she took in a 4-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8 scoreline.

Sherbini will meet the winner of a match between World's No 8 Nour el Tayeb of Egypt and World's No 3 Camille Serme of France.