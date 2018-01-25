Tanzania Journalists' Union Calls for Speedy Search of Azory

Mwanza — The Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) has asked the government to intensify the search for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda who has gone missing for 66 days by Thursday, January 25.

UTPC executive director Abubakar Karsan made the request on Wednesday, January 24, during an interview with Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament Zitto Kabwe.

The interview will be aired via different media houses in the near future.

"There is an emerging trend of people being made to disappear. Now, it is journalists being targeted. Azory becomes the first victim. We don't know who is next," observed Mr Karsan.

He noted that if press freedom and independence of the media would continue to be suppressed, then the repercussions in society would be huge, starting with denial of right to information that people must enjoy as well as lack of people participation in deciding on their matters.

Mr Karsan said the media fraternity still has memories of the killing of Daudi Mwangosi while on duty. The photojournalist was killed in cold blood in the hands of the police, adding that the disappearance of Azory brings afresh the pains caused by the killing of Mwangosi.

"Instead of controlling the profession, the press should be promoted and empowered financially and professionally to enable them push country's development agenda," he advised, adding, "Journalists must be allowed to freely undertake their job including educating the people on policies and country's development agenda."

Regarding news accessibility, Mr Karsan requested Mr Kabwe to submit request by members of the press to Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba to direct regional police commanders to reduce bureaucracy in releasing crimes reports in their respective areas of jurisdiction.