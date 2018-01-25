Liberia: President Weah Directs Public Autonomous Agencies, Public Corporations to Authorize, Expend Cumulative Amount

According to an Executive Mansion release, the HR Manager and all relevant signatories of the various autonomous agencies and Public Corporations of Government are further authorized to pay all legitimate salaries and other benefits to their employees.

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect directed all Autonomous Agencies and Public Corporations of the Government to authorize and expend a cumulative amount of not more than USD $3,000 for operational expenses. The directive furthered: "Any amount above the $3,000 USD threshold must seek approval from the Office of the President."

Copyright © 2018 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.