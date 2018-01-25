Liberia: President Weah Directs Public Autonomous Agencies, Public Corporations to Authorize, Expend Cumulative Amount

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect directed all Autonomous Agencies and Public Corporations of the Government to authorize and expend a cumulative amount of not more than USD $3,000 for operational expenses. The directive furthered: "Any amount above the $3,000 USD threshold must seek approval from the Office of the President."
According to an Executive Mansion release, the HR Manager and all relevant signatories of the various autonomous agencies and Public Corporations of Government are further authorized to pay all legitimate salaries and other benefits to their employees.