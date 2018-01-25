Nigeria: Katsina Allocates 5,300 Hectares for Cattle Colony

Katsina — Katsina state government has allocated a total of 5,300 hectares of land at Gurbin Baure, Jibia local government area for the proposed take-off of cattle colony.

The Special Adviser to the government on Agriculture, Dr. Abba Yakubu Abdallah, in an interview with newsmen said Governor Masari-led administration supports the programme.

According to him, we allocated the land over a year ago adding that government is committed to improving agriculture and livestock farming.

"If Katsina don't key in, who will? We are amongst the first set to provide and allocate land for such activity; we gave 5,300 hectares over a year ago," he said.

It will be recalled that the federal government had proposed the establishment of such colonies as a way out of the frequent clashes between farmers and nomadic herders.