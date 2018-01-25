25 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Museveni - How Kenyans Liberated Me From Coca Cola 'Addiction'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says the 'sweetness' of Kenyan milk helped him stop his additive habit of drinking Coca Cola.

Museveni made the remarks while emphasizing the need for integration of the East Africa Community during the second sitting of the 1st Session of the Fourth Assembly in Kampala, Uganda.

Museveni, who is a diary farmer at his famed Rwakitura Ranch in Western Uganda, stressed to the EALA members that free movement of goods in the region will help strengthen ties in the region.

KENYAN MILK

"In 1965, Kenyans liberated me from Coca-Cola. The beverage was the only decent drink one would find then. One day, I came across packed milk, KCC from Kenya. I stopped drinking Coca-Cola and also began contributing to the prosperity of Kenyan farmers by consuming their milk," the 73-year old President explained.

Museveni also told Kenya that Uganda had enough maize to solve the consistent drought crisis in the country.

"This integration is not about the leaders, but the people who produce wealth. Why do we talk about hunger while in Uganda for example, we have sufficient maize - about five million tons capable of sufficiently meeting our needs?" Museveni posed.

The government recently imported maize from Mexico aimed at arresting the shortfall of Kenya's most consumed product.

Uganda

Man, 24, Held After 4-Month-Old Brother Killed

Police in Kapchorwa District have arrested a 24-year-old man on allegations of killing his four-months-old brother. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.