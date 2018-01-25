25 January 2018

Kenya: Muturi Says Yet to Receive Names of 3 Cabinet Nominees

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he is yet to receive names of three Cabinet nominees to kick start their vetting process.

Parliament's Standing Orders state that once the Speaker receives the relevant communication the Presidency, he should forward the Cabinet nominees to the Committee of Appointments and those of nominee ambassadors to the Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations for vetting.

"They have not arrived. That is the simple answer."

"Remember we had passed a Motion before we went on recess, that when the news comes during the long recess, they would automatically go to the departmental committee and to the Committee on Appointments. So if they had arrived, already the process would be nearing almost completion," the House Speaker told journalists at his Parliament Buildings Office.

The House rules give MPs 14 days conduct approval hearings on the nominees and thereafter the House is to approve or reject a report on their suitability to hold the dockets.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 8 announced the retention of six Cabinet Secretaries while nominating Keriako Tobiko, Ukur Yattani, John Munyes and outgoing State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa as the Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

