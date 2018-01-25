Tanzania: Sugu, Co-Accused Start to Defend Themselves

Mbeya — Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi, alias Sugu, and Chadema's Southern Highlands Zone secretary, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, will on Thursday start to defend themselves in the sedition case brought against them.

Mr Mbilinyi and Mr Masonga have also been accused of insulting President John Magufuli. The prosecution brought seven witnesses and eight exhibits before the Mbeya Resident Magistrate's Court earlier in the week.

The court earlier heard that Mr Mbilinyi and Mr Masonga insulted President Magufuli during a public rally at Mwenge Primary School grounds in Mbeya on December 30, last year. They also allegedly made other seditious remarks.

On Wednesday the prosecution produced in court a voice recording it said was made during the public rally. It was alleged that voices in the recording were those of the accused.

State Attorney Joseph Pande told the court on Tuesday that the recording was made by a police officer, Mr Joram Magova, who was the fifth prosecution witness.