25 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Nkasi Surpasses Tax Collection Target

By From Peti Siyame in Nkasi

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) in Nkasi District, Rukwa Region, has surpassed tax collection target for 2016/17 financial year by close to 200m/-, thanks to widening of the tax base and increased compliance by traders.

The Nkasi District TRA Manager, Jeremia Maunde said here yesterday that they collected 936.5m/- against a set target of 745m/- in the 2016/17 financial year. "Last FY TRA in Nkasi District was directed to collect 745,198,673.35 /- being a direct and indirect taxes ... the actual collection realised amounted to 936,549,624.36 /-, surpassing our target by collecting a surplus of 191,350,951.01," he said during the Nkasi District Consultative Committee (DCC) held in Namanyere town under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner (DC), Mr Said Mtanda.

He listed several reasons for achieving that impressive results including exploiting effectively the few existing revenue sources, withholding taxes and goods and services, introduction of CMRS and TIN system and tax clearance certificates before issuing of business licence.

He further noted that in the 2017/18 FY the TRA in Nkasi District was directed to collect 908,718,534.42 being a target at district level. "From July and December 2017, we as TRA was targeted to collect 500,560,739.37/- being a direct and indirect taxes.

However, we collected 468,577,795.6 - equivalent to 93.61 per cent - with this speed we are very optimistic we will do well in terms of revenue collections and we will surpass our target again," he added.

The DCC Chairman who is also the Nkasi District Commissioner (DC), Said Mtanda praised the TRA for the record on revenue collections and urged the people including business people to honour their tax obligation.

