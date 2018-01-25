25 January 2018

South Africa: Eskom's Brian Molefe Must Pay Back the Money

It took only a few minutes on Thursday morning for the High Court in Pretoria to snatch away former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's million-rand pension payment. A three-judge bench ruled not just that Molefe was not entitled to his R30-million pension from Eskom, but also that his reappointment by the parastatal last year was unlawful and should be set aside. Oh - and Molefe needs to pay back the pension money already received from Eskom within 10 days. By REBECCA DAVIS.

The ruling delivered by Judge Elias Matojane was short and to the point.

Brian Molefe's reinstatement to his position as Eskom CEO in May 2017 was "at variance with the principle of legality", and is set aside.

Molefe's claim that he never resigned from Eskom, but merely mistakenly accepted early retirement, is "false".

Molefe's pension agreement is invalid and any payments made to him "patently unlawful".

Molefe must pay back the money he has already received from Eskom within 10 days, as well as covering the legal costs of the court matter.

The ruling is a smack-down to Molefe and the former Eskom board, but a victory for applicants...

