Musoma — The Ariel Glaser Paediatric Aids Healthcare Initiative (AGPAHI) has donated 46 computers worth more than Sh70 million to care and treatment centres (CTC) in Mara Region.

Speaking here during the handing over of the computers, the organisation's managing director, Dr Sekela Mwakyusa, said the machines were meant to support the fight against HIV/Aids in the region.

She said the computers would help in collecting and storing data on people visiting the centres so that it could be available any time it was needed by the authorities for use in various HIV/Aids projects.

Dr Mwakyusa added that they had also hired 84 data clerks who would be responsible for collecting information and putting it into the database.

She added that her organisation conducted voluntary HIV tests on 49,937 pregnant women in the region from October 2016 to September 2017, whereby 981 were found to have HIV and were put on a prevention of mother to child transmission (PMCT) programme.

Receiving the computers, the acting Mara Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Raphael Nyanda, thanked the organisation for its support, and directed all beneficiaries to take good care of the machines.

He said statistics showed that HIV prevalence in the region was 3.6 per cent, adding that more efforts were needed to reduce infections.