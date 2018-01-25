South Africa: Tennis SA Proud of Young Gun Henning

Tennis South Africa (TSA) is proud of the performances of teenage prospect Philip Henning at the Australian Open .

The 17-year-old's Australian Open campaign came to an end on Wednesday when he lost in the Junior Boys' singles and doubles.

Henning lost in the singles round of 16 against America's Sebastian Korda, who is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion, Petr Korda.

Henning won the first set against the seventh seed 6-4, before losing the next two 6-1, 6-4.

Henning and his doubles partner, Andrew Paulson of the Czech Republic, then lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles to the German duo of Henri Squire and Rudolf Molleker.

Henning and Paulson won the first set 7-6 (7/3), but lost the second 7-5 before losing the match tie-break 10-5.

Allan Karam , the Tennis South Africa (TSA) national coach travelling with Henning said he was proud how Henning conducted himself: "Philip played some really good tennis whilst in Australia, beating three of the worlds' top 25 players, and qualifying for the Junior Australian Open. His strong mind, discipline and all-court ability are impressive - the way he played and approached each match clearly indicates that he has a bright tennis future."

The Grey College pupil qualified for the pre-Australian Open warm-up junior tournament, Traralgon Junior International, where he went on to beat Nicolas Mejia of Colombia, ranked nine in the junior world rankings, 6-0, 6-2 in the main draw.

Henning did not make the final cut of the Australian Open Junior main draw so was forced to play in the qualifying rounds. He won two gruelling rounds of qualifying and was one of eight players to qualify for the main draw proper in Melbourne.

