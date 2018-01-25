South Africa: Labour On Wholesale and Retail Sector Minimum Wage

press release

Workers in the Wholesale and Retail Sector are set to receive minimum wages increase of 5,1 percent and 6,6 percent in respective Metropolitan and Local Municipality as per the sectoral determination.

Workers in Area A - those including the Metropolitan and Local Municipality of Bergrivier, Buffalo City, Cape Agulhas, Cederberg, City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, City of Tshwane, Drakenstein, Ekurhuleni, Emalahleni, Emfuleni, Ethekwini Metropolitan Unicity, Gamagara, George, Hibiscus Coast, Karoo Hoogland, Kgatelopele, //Khara Hais, Knysna, Kungwini, Kouga, Hessequa Local Authority, Lesedi, Makana, Mangaung, Matzikama, Metsimaholo, Middelburg (Mpumalanga), Midvaal, Mngeni, Mogale, Mosselbaai, Msunduzi, Mtubatuba, Nama Khoi, Nelson Mandela, Nokeng tsa Taemane, Oudtshoorn, Overstrand, Plettenbergbaai, Potchefstroom, Randfontein, Richtersveld, Saldanha Bay, Sol Plaatjie, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Swellendam, Theewaterskloof, Umdoni, uMhlathuze and Witzenberg - will receive a minimum increase of 5,1 percent.

While those in Area B - all other areas not listed in Area A - will receive a minimum increase of 6,6 percent.

The new minimum wage will be applicable from 01 February 2018 until 31 January 2019.

The new minimum wage in the Wholesale and Retail Sector applies to various categories of workers such as: cashiers, general assistants/trolley collector, clerks/sales assistant/sales person/block man/baker/deli assistant, managers, displayers, forklift operators, security guards, merchandisers/shop assistant/checker, managers, sales assistants, sales persons, shop assistant, supervisors and trainee managers.

Issued by: Department of Labour