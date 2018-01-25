South Africa: Gauteng Health On Lifts Services Disruption At Steve Biko Academic Hospital

press release

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital management would like to appeal to the hospital users to cooperate with staff members who are deployed to ensure easy access to health care services at different floor levels. This follows the unintended disruption of lift services in the facility.

"The hospital would also like to assure facility users that the matter is receiving attention from the provincial health's head office. The technicians are hard at work and it is expected that the lifts will be working again as soon as possible. We will continue to monitor the progress and ensure that all our lifts are fully operational", said the hospital CEO, Dr Mathabo Mathebula.

"The hospital is committed in offering quality health care services and guarding against anything that can possibly cause a discomfort to the patients we serve", concluded the CEO.

