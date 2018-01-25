25 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Deceased's Family Requests Police Probe

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Family members of the late Moses Dumuyan, 31, who was allegedly killed in lately 2016, have launched an appeal to the Liberia National Police (LNP) Bong County Detachment to bring to justice those who may have been involved in the killing of their relative.

The remains of Moses were seen between Melikee and Gbarnga with his legs and arms broken and his eyes extracted. It was highly speculated in Gbarnga and its environs that Moses was allegedly killed by unknown individuals for ritualistic purpose, particularly upon observing that his eyes had been extracted by his killers.

The deceased was found in the center of the road leading to Monrovia in 2016, and the LNP through its Criminal Service Division set up a 15 - man jury to examine the body. That panel's report stated that there was a foul play.

It is reported that the police promised to bring the perpetrator to justice, but the family is said to have waited for a very long time without hearing from the Bong County Police concerning the matter.

Speaking in an interview with our Bong County correspondent recently, the family spokesperson Mr. Alexander T. Jarney stated the need for justice to prevail.

Mr. Jarney said the death of his brother - in - law is a major setback to the family on grounds that he was working and helping his widow's mother and his fatherless brothers and sisters.

According to him, if the LPN cannot bring the doers of the act to justice, they will go to Guinea to seek the intervention of herbalists.

When contacted, the C.S.D Commander in Bong John K. Flomo stated that it is true that the Police reported a major foul play after examining the body, but arresting the doers has been the major problem.

He says Police have not forgotten about the situation, but they are critically following it to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

Mr. Flomo says they have received information the one of those involved in the act is in Guinea and that they are communicating with the Guinean Soldiers to help in the process of arresting the known individual.

Those who knew Moses, describes him as a very hard working young man. His death and the death of several others have brought fears to residents of Bong County.

Some are recommending to President George M. Weah to punish by death those that will be guilty of ritualistic acts.

According to some locals who spoke to the NewDawn, death penalty against those involved in such activities will serve as deterrence for others so as to deter others.

