25 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah, VP Taylor Yet to Declare Assets

By Emmanuel Mondaye

President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor are yet to officially declare their assets as required by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission or LACC.

The Act establishing the anti-graft institution requires each individual entering government to make a formal public disclosure of his or her assets prior to assuming office.

It also states that declaring assets would adequately inform the public what said official had before taking office or exiting government.

However, President Weah and Vice President Taylor, who supposed to take the lead clearly ignored the law and were on 22 January inaugurated into office.

The violation of the LACC act leaves the public to wonder whether the President means business to fight corruption as he has pronounced.

Liberians are yet to know how much monies, houses, lands, vehicles and businesses, among others that both leaders had prior to their ascendency to the nation's highest offices.

Before they were inaugurated, LACC Acting Commissioner Cllr. Augustine Toe reminded all public officials, including President Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor to publicly declare their assets.

Cllr. Toe stressed that it is compulsory that every official appointed in government complies for the sake of check and balance.

