Liberia: Weah's Speech Downplays Health, Education

President George Weah's failure to clearly state his vision or plan for the nation's education and health sectors, including unemployment and sports has angered many citizens with critics expressing disappointment.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, 22 January at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville outside Monrovia during the inaugural ceremony of President Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, a social worker from Kungbor, Gbarpolu County Maxwell Samuel Bruce notes that Weah's failure to talk about these national challenges leaves citizens to wonder whether he would ever consider improving these sector.

The Coordinator of the Action for Peoples Participation and Good Governance also stresses that people in that part of the country are dying due to lack of improved health facility.

According to Mr. Bruce, Liberians there go to give birth in neighboring Sierra Leone due to the shortage of drugs and essential supply to address the needs of the people.

He also observed that most interestingly, President Weah did not even mention what his government will do to ensure that the messy educational system here is improved to give access to less fortunate children, adding that he was also shocked that President Weah, who came to public lamplight through playing football failed miserably to mention how he intends to development sports during his administration, something he describes as a disservice.

He says when the President, who promised that he wouldn't let his people down could not say something about these key national issues confronting the country, is frustrating.

Mr. Bruce emphasizes that there is a serious need for President Weah to speak on these issues to alleviate the apprehension of Liberians whether there would be a genuine change for hope under his government.