Liberia: Weah's Appointments Spark Debate

Liberians are debating nominations of cabinet members by President George Manneh Weah, following his inauguration as Liberia's 24th President on Monday, 22 January.

During street interviews conducted by the NewDawn following Mr. Weah's first few nomination of cabinet officials, some citizens told this paper on Tuesday, 23 January that it is too early for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to begin exposing some of its future embarrassments to the people that are hoping for change.

A local businessman claiming to be a borne CDCian Mr. Varney Fanbulleh of the Good Will Business Center on Clay Street tells this paper that the recent appointments made by President Weah were not in the interest of the Liberian masses.

Fanbulleh who claims he has been loyal to the CDC since 2004, casts blame on former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for allegedly being the bad influence behind President Weah's recent appointments of certain officials.

"I Varney have been a CDCian since 2004 and will continue to be till I die. But the recent appointment made by my beloved president is not in our interest ..., it's Ellen Johnson that has started giving President Weah all that bad advices," Varney Fahnbulleh alleges.

He warns that if President Weah does not make his independent decision, Liberians are going to turn against him.

Narrasa Kamara, a petty trader told this paper that some of the appointments made by President Weah were okay and in the interest of the country.

But Narrasa says she has problem specifically with the appointments of Charles Gibson as Justice Minister and former Pro Tempore Milton Findley as Foreign Affairs Minister.

She says since the appointments of these officials, every radio station she turns to speaks negative things about them, thus calling on Mr. Weah to withdraw such nominations to be favored more.

"President Weah is the kind of person that listens to his people and we are calling on him to withdraw these people that are not wanted by us. Where he took that Charles and Findley from and just gives them all that big position," Narrasa wonders.

Another Taxi cab driver only identify as Johnson who appears very angry over the appointment of Army Chief Staff Major General Daniel Ziahnkan to the post of Defense Minister.

He tells this paper that President Weah has allegedly reduced someone that the government spent so much state resources on for training.

Following Mr. Weah's inauguration, he immediately retired Gen. Ziahnkan and subsequently appointed him Liberia's new Defense Minister.

The Commander - in -Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia Mr. Weah further appointed Gen. Ziahnkan's Deputy Chief of Staff, Brig. General Prince Charles Johnson III, as the new Army Chief of Staff.