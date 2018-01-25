Liberia: Nimba Citizens Raise L$110,000 to Help 'Chosen' Representative Defend Win

Nimba County District #7, residents have raised a little over &110,000.00 Liberia dollar to support Representative-elect Roger Domah whose win is being challenged at the Supreme Court.

The National Elections Commission announced Domah as winner of the October 10, 2017 Representative Election in District #7, Nimba County but his rivals have since contested the results.

Domah received the total valid vote of 4,024 while his nearest opponent Evans V. Koah got the total valid vote of 3127 according to NEC.

Koah disputed the result and filed a compliant with the Lower Nimba Election Magistrate's Office alleging fraud and irregularities.

NEC's dispute Hearing Officer and the Board of Commissioners after investigating the matter said Koah did not produce sufficient evidence to support his allegations and prayer to overturn the results of the Representative Election in District #7, Nimba County.

Koah rejected the ruling and filed a bill of exception at the Supreme Court of Liberia.

District Seven residents raised the money to help Domah defend his win after Koah rejected stakeholders' mediation seeking out of court settlement; Enerst Duo Harriswho led the fundraising said.

"Koah's prayer for a rerun of the election in District #7 or part of the District has the propensity to undermine the development of the district."