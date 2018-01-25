Gambia: Elixir Global Group Launches New Product

As part of their new technology initiative in a global world, Elixir Global Group Tuesday launched a new product call "Power Box" at their main office in Fajara. The motto of the new product is "pure, clean and sustainable energy."

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the group's chief executive officer Pa Modou Jobe said the product include all the necessary components for a solar system put in a confine box.

"This Power Box is ideal for great power solution. What you need to do is move the box to the location where you want the power and when the system is charged, appliance can be plugged on a household socket," he explained.

Mr. Jobe said what they developed is meant for small households in the rural areas with about two hundred power house of energy and all other necessary component of protection.

He said once it is charged, the user can move with it everywhere in the country with all the necessary wiring systems in place within the box.

"The rationale behind this new product is to solve the energy system need in the country which is a every major problem and considering Nawec's coverage, they cannot be able to provide electricity to the whole country."