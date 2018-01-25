25 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: New Creation Nursery School Inaugurated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arfang Ms Camara

New Creation Bible Church in Kotu, on Sunday inaugurated a nursery school at Kotu Quarry targeting to educate and develop skills in kids within, the community. The new school has three class rooms providing free education.

Pastor Tayo of New Creation Bible Church said they established the school after realising that a lot of children in the community are either dropped out are did not go to school at all.

"As a church, we came together and asked ourselves what we can do to help the community," he said, adding that providing a school is their first start.

According to him, they began the school project two years ago and now about sixty kids are registered with free school uniform supply.

Pastor Tayo said they are also planning to create a skill center for the elders of the community especially the women, where they will be train on Tie and Die and soap making.

Pastor George also said the church has a vision to help the children of Kotu Quarry to go to school. He said nursery is the foundation of education, saying they also plan to build primary and upper basic schools in the community.

For her part, Sister Brender Toni said she is hopeful that the school would be beneficial to the children of the community.

Gambia

Good Governance Earns Gambia's Recognition, Project From U.S. Govt

Millennium Challenge Corporation - a United States Government Agency that is focused on providing assistance to help… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.