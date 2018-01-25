Gambia: New Creation Nursery School Inaugurated

New Creation Bible Church in Kotu, on Sunday inaugurated a nursery school at Kotu Quarry targeting to educate and develop skills in kids within, the community. The new school has three class rooms providing free education.

Pastor Tayo of New Creation Bible Church said they established the school after realising that a lot of children in the community are either dropped out are did not go to school at all.

"As a church, we came together and asked ourselves what we can do to help the community," he said, adding that providing a school is their first start.

According to him, they began the school project two years ago and now about sixty kids are registered with free school uniform supply.

Pastor Tayo said they are also planning to create a skill center for the elders of the community especially the women, where they will be train on Tie and Die and soap making.

Pastor George also said the church has a vision to help the children of Kotu Quarry to go to school. He said nursery is the foundation of education, saying they also plan to build primary and upper basic schools in the community.

For her part, Sister Brender Toni said she is hopeful that the school would be beneficial to the children of the community.