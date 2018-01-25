Gambia: Dbo Donates 130 Bags of Recycle Composed Fertilizer to Sukuta Women Garden

DRESDEN-Banjul Organization (DBO) recently donated 130 bags of recycle composed fertilizer to Sukuta Women Garden as part of their trash project in control of waste management.

Aaron Leng said the trash project began some 5 years ago to complement Gambia's former government's Operation Clean the Nation (OCN) initiative.

The Organization initiated the idea to support the country in waste management by collecting and recycling organic waste into composed fertilizer to empower women in agriculture, believing that every trash is useful. They make composed fertilizer from waste, groundnut shells and fertilizers and mixing them with water at their processing plant at Brikama Tambana. The product is later sent to Europe for testing.

DBO is a non-governmental organization that was set up 11 years ago by a German to set up projects in different sectors like education, skills, health and empowering women. The latest project is waste management which targets to help in the control of waste as it is one of the main problems Gambians are facing especially in the Greater Banjul Area.

Modou Njie, board member of the organization said the project started with distribution of trash bins to women gardens, streets and markets where waste is thrown for collection and recycling.

He said the initiative will be replicated to other areas in addressing waste management, saying the organization focuses on empowering women because empowering them will help generations to address poverty.

Mamsait Jallow, chief executive officer of Brikama Area Council said the organization has been a great supporter of his council in waste collection by donating them with trash bins for waste collection. "Helping women gardens through your trash project will help boost agricultural production in the country."

He commended DBO for standing by the council in their responsibilities and working closing with them in the eradication of waste in the country. "The initiative will help women in their farms and gardens."

Ma Sirra Jatta, president of Sukuta Women Garden thanked DBO for the support they have been rendering to the women and youth of Sukuta, saying the support will be a great help in their gardens and help boost their products. The women have appreciated it and will make good use of the composed manure.