Gambia: Regional Disaster Coordinator Asks Nawec to Relocate Borehole At Tambana Dump Site

healthWest Coast Region Disaster coordinator Binta Sey-Jadama has asked Gambia's water and Electricity power house, Nawec to immediately relocate the borehole it has at Tambana dump site in Brikama, saying the placement of the borehole at the site contravenes hygiene standards. She also raised concern over illegal sand mining currently taking place at the site.

Speaking to this reporter in a recent interview, Madam Sey-Jadama said the proximity of some of Nawec's waterborne pipes to the dump site could cause health implications to consumers.

She challenged the company authorities to visit the area and take necessary measures for the relocation or closure of the borehole.

According to her, sand mining at the area is being carried out by Chin-Gambia which, she said has no future management in terms of refilling the site.

Chief of Kombo Central Jammeh K.K. Bojang said he was not aware of the allocation of the area to Chin-Gambia, saying the area belongs to the "Bulundala" people of Brikama.