25 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt. Urged to Give More Attention to Traditional Sport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alieu Ceesay

A local promoter of Gambian traditional sport, wrestling has urged the government to give more attention to wrestling.

Alhagie Morr Jobe, founder of Ala Promotion said for the past years, most of the attention has been focused on football which is the most followed sport in the country but recently, the attention is switching to wrestling. Hundreds, if not thousands have been storming wrestling grounds to watch and cheer their wrestlers.

Mr. Jobe told The Point Sports last Sunday that government must take the lead for the private sector to follow. He observed that the private sector is not supporting wrestling as they should.

Jobe, who staged the last combat between Leket Bu Barra and Manduar at the Independence Stadium last Sunday, said the Ministry of Youth and Sports must equally give attention to all sporting disciplines.

His comments were corroborated by wrestling followers, who also demanded for more investment into wrestling. "I want to see the government and the private sector investing in wrestling. The ministry has not been fair to other sports because they only focus on football," Ebrima Cham told Sports Journalist Alieu Ceesay on Sunday.

Gambia

Good Governance Earns Gambia's Recognition, Project From U.S. Govt

Millennium Challenge Corporation - a United States Government Agency that is focused on providing assistance to help… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.