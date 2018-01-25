Gambia: Comium Launches New Extra Bonanza Promotion

One of Gambia's biggest GSM operators Comium Gambia Ltd. Wednesday launched a new promotion it called "Extra Bonanza" designed to give back to their loyal customers.

The promotion will last for six months and will allow lucky customers to win valuables items such as bags of sugar, 20 liters of cooking oil, generators, Iphone6, flat screen, fridge freezer and a motorbike. This is the GSM operator's first promotion of 2018.

"We have more lined-up promotions for the year which are all designed to give back to our customers," the company's marketing and sales assistant manager, Joeking Mendy said at the launching.

Mr. Mendy said the new promotion will be an appetizer to their loyal customers as they set to roll out more in the coming months. "Comium Gambia attaches great importance to the welfare of its customers. The new promotion is 100 percent increment compared to the previous ones."

He revealed that as part of the promotion, 20 winners will win valuable items every 30 days, saying qualification to win requires the recharging of D100 or more credit. "The more you recharge, the higher your chances of winning," he said.

He said every D100 credit recharged will be counted as one entry to the draw, saying subscribers can accumulate their recharges until it reaches 100 in order to quality, for example, they said, recharge can be done on D25 and D50 credits at any given time until it reaches 100 every 30 days. "When qualified for the draw, Comium will send 1 message and the more one qualifies the more messages he/she will receive. Draws will be held 20th of each month starting February until July."

Amie Faye, another Comium staff recollected their past promotions, saying in 2016 and 2017, Comium Gambia rolled out significant number of promotions meant to give back to their esteem customers.

She made references to the 9 taxi, chop your dollar and drive your dream vans promotions and host of others which, she said were a demonstration of their concern for the welfare of their customers.

Faye expressed optimism that more promotions will be rolling out before end of the year, affirming that the promotions are designed to put smiles on their customers' faces.